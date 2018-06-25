DeLAND, Fla. -- A lightning strike over the weekend is forcing the closure of DeLand's city hall.

National Lightning Safety Awareness Week

No safe place to be when it’s thundering outside

Avoid electrical equipment, plumbing and stay away from windows/doors

Wait 30 minutes after last rumble of thunder to go outside again

From Volusia to Brevard to Orange County, it was a stormy weekend and this week coincides with National Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

Only a portion of city hall will be open today. And even that has been delayed.

A lightning strike on Friday damaged the building’s air conditioning system.

Crews worked around the clock over the weekend but city hall is still closed.

Portable units will be used to help reopen the first floor at noon today. The second and third floors won’t open until tomorrow.

Lightning caused a house fire in Port St. John in Brevard County on Saturday. The strike causing damage to the rear of the home but no one was hurt.

A woman was struck by lightning and sent to the hospital on Saturday in Palm Bay. And in Rockledge on Friday, a lightning strike sent another person to the hospital.

Just east of the Azalea Park area in East Orange County, firefighters responded to a house fire on Friday from another lightning strike.

There were no injuries there.

DeLand officials said if your utility bill is due today or tomorrow, you’ll now have until Wednesday to hand that over.