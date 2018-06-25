ORLANDO, Fla. -- A small airplane carrying four people ran off a runway at Orlando Executive Airport and into a water-filled ditch Monday morning.

Small plane runs off runway at Orlando Executive Airport

Cessna 340 ended up nose-first into water-filled ditch

No one hurt; plane headed to North Carolina, per FlightAware.com

The Cessna 340 left the runway while trying to take off from Runway 7 at about 8:15 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

A spokesman for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which runs the executive and international airports, said the Cessna did not get enough air speed to take off.

No one was hurt. The names of the four people aboard have not been released.

A small airplane carrying four people ran off a runway at Orlando Executive Airport and into a water-filled ditch Monday morning. No one was injured. https://t.co/RcSo7NNJTu pic.twitter.com/S2g3dPQy0P — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) June 25, 2018

Images from Sky 13 show the plane went nose-first into the ditch, with the tail sticking up at an angle.

According to FAA records, the plane is registered to Little Dreams Aviation out of Warren, Michigan. It was manufactured in 1979. A flight plan from FlightAware.com, a plane-tracking website , for the plane's registration number shows it was scheduled to arrive at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, N.C., at 10:34 a.m.

Earlier this month, the plane made stops in Michigan and Georgia.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Check back for updates.

Spectrum News' Tony Rojek contributed to this story.