ORLANDO, Fla. -- The tragedy in Long Beach, California involving the death of fire Captain David Rosa proves you never know what will happen at an emergency.

Firefighters wear protective gear in dangerous situations

OFD has ballistic vests and helmets

In Orlando, firefighters sometimes have to dress like they're going to the front lines of war. They have to wear ballistic vests -- far different from the way it was when Assistant Fire Chief Hezedean Smith joined Orlando Fire Department more than 20 years ago.

"We want to make sure that the level of protection that we're wearing is based on the risk that we anticipate," Smith said.

The vests were introduced to the department in 2017 and were used most recently during the hostage situation involving four children and a man inside an Orlando apartment.

If the situation warrants it, the firefighters will also wear a rock hard ballistic helmet.

"The additional helmet is only utilized when we're operating, what we call a 'warm zone operation', where we have a law enforcement element to protect our personnel going inside a situation that's potentially volatile or has been resolved based on the circumstances," Smith said.

Each ballistic vest is approximately seven pounds, and include a number of things in the pockets:

Tourniquet

Trauma scissors

Hemorrhage control bandage

Quick clot to stop bleeding

Medical tape

Airway needle

Chest seals used for penetrating injuries

Chest decompression equipment to remove access air in lungs

"Our environment has changed, our world has changed, the emergencies that we respond to have really changed over the years," Smith said

It really depends on the situation. Firefighters may not always be dressed in the ballistic gear -- they might go in the typical fire department uniform. In the end, the goal is to bring everybody back safe and alive.

The Orlando Fire Department is giving their thoughts to the Long Beach, California fire department. Chief Roderick Williams offered OFD's "Peer Support Team" as a resource, if it's needed.