GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A missing child alert has been canceled for a 1-month-old girl from Gainesville.

Sundara Florence was reported missing Monday from the 900 block of Southwest 62nd Terrace.

The baby was later found and reunited with her mother, according the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believed she was in the company of 28-year-old Cornelius Florence, also from Gainesville.

No other details were immediately available.