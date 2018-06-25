ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- A gas leak has shut down Interstate 4 in both directions in Seminole County.

I-4 Ultimate construction work breached 4-inch pipe

The gas leak occurred at State Road 436 at the Altamonte Springs exit.

Tampa Electric Co. confirmed Monday that construction equipment for the "I-4 Ultimate" project breached a 4-inch steel pipe operated by the company.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-4 should exit at State Road 434, and those going eastbound should detour off Maitland Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said its troopers are escorting TECO workers to the line. Troopers didn't have an estimate on when the gas line would be fixed.

Expect heavy delays.