ORLANDO -- It's a beautiful start to the beginning of the work week as drier air slips through.

Even through the dry air is lowering rain chances, scattered showers are still possible west of I-4 corridor. Highs for today will climb into the low 90s.

Lower Storm Potential

No change in temps

Once the sun sets, storm activity will slowly diminish across the area. Overnight lows will drop into the muggy mid-70s.

Tuesday will be a copy and paste kind of day with temperatures quickly climbing into the low 90s. The pattern for PM storms will remain as well.

The warmth will persist into Wednesday as temperatures increase to the low 90s with feel-like temperatures close to the 100s. Rain chances will increase for Wednesday as moisture returns.

High temperatures will reach into the mid-90s on Thursday as rain chances decrease back down to 40 percent. To end the work week, rain chances will increase again with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s.

The pattern for warm temperatures, PM showers, and muggy lows will continue into the weekend.

The surfcast remains poor for today. Sea surface temperatures will make it a refreshing break from the heat.

The UV index remains high, so don’t forget to pack and apply the sunscreen.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, no development is expected in the next five days.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.





