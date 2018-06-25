DELAND, Fla. -- DeLand's City Hall is closed after a lightning struck the building on Friday and damaged the building's air conditioning system, the town stated on Sunday.

Deadline for utility bills pushed to Wednesday

Crews are working to repair the system and the city hopes part of the building will be back open at noon Monday.

"Until the system is fixed, however, the city is planning to bring portable units to City Hall and anticipate reopening the first floor, which includes utility billing, planning and building, at noon Monday," Chris Graham, community information specialist for the city, stated in a news release.

City hall's second and third floors will remain closed until Tuesday.

The city extended the due date for utility bills for Monday and Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.