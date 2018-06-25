A Brevard County native is looking into a possible cancer cluster in the Satellite Beach area.

Dr. Julie Greenwalt says some former classmates have died from cancer

At 31 years old, she was diagnosed with cancer as well

She has reached health agencies for help

Dr. Julie Clift Greenwalt is a radiation oncologist in Jacksonville now, but grew up in Brevard County.

"I was diagnosed with cancer at 31, only eight months after my best friend passed away from a rare breast cancer," said Greenwalt.

Greenwalt went to Satellite High School.

"I learned that three or four of my classmates passed away from cancer and it turns out we got diagnosed within a year or two of each other," said Greenwalt.

Greenwalt said that recently around 20 people have reached out to her on Facebook, after she asked online about people who had cancer or passed away from cancer.

"I couldn't wrap my oncologist brain why so many of my high school are getting cancer so young without my history," said Greenwalt.

Greenwalt held a meeting Sunday where she met with other people diagnosed with cancer in the Satellite Beach area. Victoria Hicks is a friend of Greenwalt's and was also diagnosed with cancer.

"It's so uncommon to get cancer in your 20's and 30's. We are searching for answers there are clearly so many of us," she said.

Greenwalt has reached out several agencies.

"I have called the state health department, Brevard Health Department. They have been so kind to help me log these cases and see if there is something going on," said Greenwalt.