TAMPA, Fla. -- Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in the hit-and-run crash Sunday in New Tampa that killed a father and injured his two young sons.

Arrest made in New Tampa fatal hit-and-run crash

Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, died after the crash

Young sons injured in crash

Police took Mikese M. Morse into custody just after 10 p.m. Sunday. He remains in jail on charges of premeditated murder, leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and two counts of attempted murder.

Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, died after the crash in which police said a Dodge Avenger struck the father and his sons as they rode bicycles along New Tampa Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Aguerreberry and his sons, ages 8 and 3, were riding near Wood Sage Drive when the vehicle was heading eastbound on the boulevard and crossed the traffic lane and struck the family.

All three were airlifted to a local hospital where Aguerreberry later died. Both children are expected to recover physically. The 3-year-old suffered serious injuries and the 8-year-old received minor injuries.

The Dodge was later found in the Pebble Creek subdivision, said police, who added that Morse lives at an address close to the crash location.

A neighbor witnessed the aftermath of the tragic collision.

"Seeing a scene like that, it makes you wonder, you know," said neighborhood resident Antonio Kaik. "This could happen to anybody."