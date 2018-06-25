CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s no longer restricted to dating apps and match sites. Companies looking for new employees are increasingly being “ghosted”.

Applicants offered a job suddenly cut off communication. Or employees wanting to quit, just stop showing up to work instead of putting in their notice.

It's starting to affect the way businesses fill open positions.

“Instead of maybe narrowing down to one or two candidates, a lot of companies are starting to express they may actually continue the process with a greater pool, maybe four or five candidates, who would be qualified,” Trisha Ridenhour of The Employers Association said. Companies are even resorting to multiple conditional offers to fill positions.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the amount of employees voluntarily quitting their jobs nearly doubles the amount fired.

"More people are getting multiple offers. So because of the state of our economy, and where there's more jobs right now, there's more demand than there is supply,” Lisa Hildrith of staffing agency Sherpa, LLC said.

In March, more than 3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs, according to Reuters.