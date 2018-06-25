VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An accused drug dealer will now face murder charges for the death of a Deltona mother he sold drugs to.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Monday an indictment against 31-year-old Steve Montilla of Sanford.

A grand jury approved the first-degree murder charge against Montilla, who investigators say sold heroin to a 34-year-old Jacqueline Griggs.

Deputies say Griggs died after overdosing. She was the single mother of a 3-year-old girl and was found unresponsive by her family on Oct. 21, 2017.

BREAKING: @VolusiaSheriff Mike Chitwood announcing grand jury indictment on accused drug dealer who sold heroin to local mother who died after overdose. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/SMW9o3DeyZ — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) June 25, 2018

Investigators were able to use her cellphone to track down her dealer and eventually arrested Montilla on drug trafficking charges during a buy-bust operation.

“What our focus was, we’re going to go after these scumbags, we’re going to go after these guys slinging poison on our street, and we’re going to see them be held accountable,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Florida medical examiners say more than 500 people died from heroin overdoses in 2017 -- that includes at least 55 in Volusia County.

This is the first time a Volusia County grand jury has indicted an accused drug dealer on murder charges.

There have been similar cases now in Marion and Seminole counties.

Montilla’s case will go to the State Attorney’s Office for prosecution since he was already in prison on previous drug charges.