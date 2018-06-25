DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The 11-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while he was trying to cross Clyde Morris Boulevard in Daytona Beach over the weekend has died, according to officials on Monday.

Arion Walker was crossing the road with two other juveniles when he was hit before 9 p.m., Saturday.

Walker did not have the right of way when he tried to cross the road and was hit by a motorist heading south on Clyde Morris Boulevard who had a green light, witnesses told police, according to authorities.

The driver stopped his vehicle and remained at the scene, according to the Daytona Police Department.

Walker was in critical condition when he was flown to Halifax Health Medical Center on Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing.