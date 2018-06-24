ORLANDO, Fla. -- Another warm and muggy start for our Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through lunchtime, then more cloud cover during the afternoon as showers and storms start to develop along the sea breeze. Some of the storms could hold frequent lightning and gusty wind.

High temperatures will reach the mid to low 90s with the humidity making it feel more like 100 degrees.

If you're heading to the beach or out on the boat, ocean conditions will be favorable today. The biggest concerns are afternoon storms and the high UV index.

The majority of the storms will wind down around sunset, with just a few lingering showers. The rest of the night will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid-70s.

Slightly drier air moves in Monday, dropping the chance for rain back to 40 percent. There will still be a chance for storms during the afternoon under partly sunny skies. This will be the case for most of the upcoming work week with the high heat sticking around.

Temperatures will continue to make it into the 90s with high humidity. No big changes expected anytime soon.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

