OCALA, Fla. -- The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning at a gas station.

Police said two people were shot at the Circle K on W SR 40 near I-75. Police said the victims ran to the Waffle House across the street after being shot.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information on the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at (352) 369-7000.