TAMPA, Fla. -- A father has died after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday while he was out on a family-bicycle ride with his two sons, who were also injured, according to the Tampa Police.

Two sons have injuries, police say

Male in custody, vehicle located, authorities say

Pedro Aguerreberry was riding his bike along New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive at around 11:54 a.m., when a maroon Dodge Avenger was heading eastbound on the boulevard and crossed the traffic lane and struck the 42-year-old father and his two sons, according to Janelle McGregor, a spokeswoman with the Tampa Police Department in a news release.

"If you have any compassion in your soul you will call the police department to help us find out what happened to this family." ~Chief Brian Dugan on Hit and Run in New Tampa. Send tips to 813-231-6130. pic.twitter.com/Thpy6LSoL9 — TampaPD (@TampaPD) June 24, 2018

A young son, 3, suffered serious injuries, while an 8-year-old son received non-life threatening injuries, explained McGregor.

All three were airlifted to a local hospital and both children are expected to recover physically.

The Dodge was later found in the Pebble Creek subdivision and detectives have a male in custody, wrote McGregor.

A neighbor witnessed the aftermath of the tragic collision.

"Seeing a scene like that, it makes you wonder you know, this could happen to anybody,” said Antonio Kaik.