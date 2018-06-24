TAMPA, Fla. -- A father has died after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday while he was out on a family-bicycle ride with his two sons, who were also injured, according to the Tampa Police.
- Two sons have injuries, police say
- Male in custody, vehicle located, authorities say
Pedro Aguerreberry was riding his bike along New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive at around 11:54 a.m., when a maroon Dodge Avenger was heading eastbound on the boulevard and crossed the traffic lane and struck the 42-year-old father and his two sons, according to Janelle McGregor, a spokeswoman with the Tampa Police Department in a news release.
A young son, 3, suffered serious injuries, while an 8-year-old son received non-life threatening injuries, explained McGregor.
All three were airlifted to a local hospital and both children are expected to recover physically.
The Dodge was later found in the Pebble Creek subdivision and detectives have a male in custody, wrote McGregor.
A neighbor witnessed the aftermath of the tragic collision.
"Seeing a scene like that, it makes you wonder you know, this could happen to anybody,” said Antonio Kaik.