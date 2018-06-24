ST. CLOUD, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in St. Cloud.

Officials said a suicidal subject was shot after he pointed a gun at officers.

According to the report, St. Cloud police responded to 1100 Tennessee Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a possible suicidal subject in crisis.

Officials said the St. Cloud Police Department has an extensive history of similar calls at that residence.

When officers arrived, the subject engaged officers with a handgun in his hand, the report stated.

The man ignored commands from police and pointed the gun at the officers, authorities said, prompting one officer to fire at the subject.

The man was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

The five year veteran who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.