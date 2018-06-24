MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A Melbourne resident used her inheritance money to buy land to build a home but was stopped in her tracks after finding out her impact fees were more than $10,000.

Jennifer Cleveland bought some land near downtown two years ago, hoping to build her dream home catered to her and her service dog because she is visually impaired.

She was shocked to find out that her impact fees were about $14,000, unable to afford such a hefty fee, she says she got the courage to speak up at a public meeting earlier this year.

City Council members came together to figure out a solution and with the help of the Fair Housing Continuum nonprofit. They are stepping up and covering her $14,000 impact fees.

Melbourne City councilman Paul Alfrey says there are many people with similar stories and he wants to help by creating a program.

"Try to create a program, if there is a hardship they can get a payment program so they can start building," explains Alfrey

According Cleveland, construction is set to begin within the next few weeks and should be completed within a year.

"We found a solution and I'm blessed we are moving forward," says Cleveland.