OCOEE, Fla. -- Several good Samaritans rescued a man after his car crashed into an Ocoee lake on Saturday.

The man was driving westbound on West Colonial Drive when he suffered a medical episode, according to police. He lost control of the car which flipped and landed upside down in Lake Bennet.

Several people who saw the car go into the water stopped to help the man.

He was brought to shore where several off-duty nurses began performing CPR.

Ocoee police officers arrived shortly before 1 p.m., entering the water to search for additional victims. None were located.

The man was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.