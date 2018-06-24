ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 24-year-old man was hit and killed in a head-on collision on Oakridge Road and Texas Avenue. 

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. 

Troopers said a Chevy Suburban was traveling eastbound on Oakridge Road when the 26-year-old female driver attempted to turn left onto Texas Avenue into the path of a motorcycle. 

The motorcycle struck the right side of the Chevy. 

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Carlos Zapata, was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. 

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.