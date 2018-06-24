DELTONA, Fla. -- The man who would found dead on a Deltona road on Saturday is not a homicide case, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Edward Lavonne Ross Sr. found dead in Deltona road

Official cause of death still pending, Sheriff's Office says

Edward Lavonne Ross Sr., 49, was discovered laying on the road in the 1800 block of Montecito Avenue in Deltona at about 2 p.m., Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

However, an autopsy by the Medical Examiner's Officer on Sunday has determined that the 49-year-old Ross's death was not a homicide, but the official cause of death has not been announced, stated the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

"The official cause of death is still pending and will be released when it becomes available," announced the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are still investigating the death and how Ross was found on Montecito Avenue.