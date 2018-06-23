Partly sunny skies will give way to scattered showers and storms today. Hot temperatures will climb to the low to mid-90s inland.

Hot, stormy weekend

More afternoon storms

Threat of storms continues

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Any storm this afternoon may contain heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Cells will initiate over inland areas; any storm could be slow and erratic in nature.

Activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances will be a little higher tomorrow as moisture increases coming in from the Atlantic. Highs will again reach the low 90s.

Few changes will unfold by the start of the upcoming work week. Expect highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms each day. In the tropics, the Atlantic basin is fairly quiet. No new development is expected over the next few days.

Variable winds will be increasing to 10 to 15 knots as they turn onshore this afternoon, generating a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Meanwhile, the surf zone will be nearly flat with little wave activity, creating a poor environment for surfing. The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.