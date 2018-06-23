ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Just as storms swept through Central Florida and lightning strikes picked up throughout the area, one hit an East Orange County resident's home, setting it on fire.

"All of the sudden we heard a loud boom, and we said 'Oh, Crap. What's going on?’ So we figured it was lightning, but we actually thought it was our house which got struck," said Travaris Woodard, a Rio Pinar Estates resident.

While Woodward wasn't hit, his next door neighbor was, and shortly after the loud noise the home went up in flames.

"When I looked outside and saw smoke coming out, I realized it was serious," Woodward said.

Fortunately the woman and her pets living outside got out of the home without injury.

When Orange County Fire Rescue arrived, the fire was subdued, and no one else was injured.

However, fire rescuers told Spectrum News they will continue to monitor the hot spots at the home overnight.

