Gator spotted eating another gator

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A large alligator was caught on camera eating another gator on Saturday.

Spectrum News 13 viewer Keith Small and his son were visiting the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive when they spotted a gator chomping down on another gator.

The larger gator was seen thrashing with the smaller gator in its mouth before pulling it underneath the water.

While it may seem strange to many, it's not uncommon for alligators to engage in cannibalistic behavior.

According to researchers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators may use cannibalism to control their populations.

Gator are more active and visible this time of year due to mating season.