OCALA, Fla.-- The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a club in Silver Springs Shores early Saturday.

Detectives investigating shooting at Ocala club

Victim shot early Saturday, in stable condition

Detectives asking people to report any information

Deputies responded to the reported shooting at approximately 2:25 a.m. When they arrived at 9355 Southeast Maricamp Road deputies said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities say witnesses were unable to provide any suspect descriptions.

Detectives are asking people to contact Detective Lightle at 352-369-6715 with any information regarding this incident.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-268-STOP(7867) or through their website, www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.