OCALA, Fla.-- The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a club in Silver Springs Shores early Saturday.
Deputies responded to the reported shooting at approximately 2:25 a.m. When they arrived at 9355 Southeast Maricamp Road deputies said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Authorities say witnesses were unable to provide any suspect descriptions.
Detectives are asking people to contact Detective Lightle at 352-369-6715 with any information regarding this incident.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-268-STOP(7867) or through their website, www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.