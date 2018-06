LAKE PLACID, Fla. -- More than two dozen children got sick Thursday at a 4-H summer camp in Highlands County.

The Sheriff's Office said of 115 children enrolled at Camp Cloverleaf in Lake Placid, 33 people got sick. That figure included two adults.

They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

None of the campers was believed to be critically ill.

The county's health department is investigating the incident.