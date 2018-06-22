MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Del's Freeze ice cream shop stayed closed Friday, a day after a man pulled out a gun and robbed the popular business.

Melbourne police say the man waited in line and placed an order just before 10 Thursday night at the store on Harbor City Boulevard.

Surveillance pictures from the shop's security cameras tell the tale of the shop's first ever robbery in its 62-year history.

They show the unmasked man at the outdoor counter, giving the employee his order -- that's when he drew a handgun and pointed it at the people working inside, demanding cash.

When the employees backed away, police say the suspect fired a shot at two of the employees, as they emptied the register.

Patrons scattered, and one told Spectrum News off camera that she and her group ran 'out of their flip flops' to get to safety.

FREEZE FRAME: cold hearted thief, caught on tape, ordering at #Melbourne’s Del’s Freeze. Pulls gun, demands cash, then reaches in window and fires round between two complying employees. @MelbournePolice need help finding ice cream shop shooter. @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/wEafqC7eBo — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) June 22, 2018

If you've lived in the Melbourne area for any amount of time, you've been to Del's.

For six decades, the family owned business has served up tasty treats.

Longtime customer Frank Cavaliere drove up to find the ice cream shop closed up tight.

"I feel very bad for the family, I really do," he said. "You've got people here looking for the place to open up. They don't realize what happened."

The robbery sparked a massive search in the area, as Melbourne Police, K-9 and the BCSO helicopter tried to track down the suspect, who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sharon Simmons had a friend who worked at Del's as a teenager.

"Makes me angry," Simmons said about the crime.

After what happened, her grandchildren will have to do without tasty treats.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Melbourne Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).