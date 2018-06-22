We're getting new information on some of the children separated from their parents after President Donald Trump administration's zero tolerance policy went into effect in late April.

But the status on the majority of them is still unknown, as a nationwide plea to reunite children with their parents continues to grow.

At least 2,300 children were taken from their parents and moved to shelters or foster homes around the country.

A senior Trump administration official says about 500 of those children have been reunited with their families. However, many hundreds more remain alone in the U.S. without their parents.

That's why around 20 bipartisan mayors from around the country came together Thursday in Tornillo, Texas to demand reunification.

More images of today’s gathering of @usmayors in #Tornillo to demand reunification of children and families as a result of the administrations zero-tolerance police #MayorsStand4All #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/OELWUtjGCi — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) June 21, 2018

"We have been given no information regarding the children, where they are," said Dee Margo, mayor of El Paso. "All we know is they're being distributed throughout the United States, which was a surprise to some of us. We heard about them being placed in Michigan, we heard about them being placed in New York, Rhode Island, other places.

"That's why we came together as a group of mayors and saying enough's enough."

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas released a statement saying they have to go through a transition to make the new changes at their detention centers.

"As part of that transition the office today dismissed certain cases that were pending when the President issued the order," the statement said.

​The office didn't say if there was any effort to get those parents back with their kids.

In the Texas border city of McAllen, federal prosecutors unexpectedly did not pursue charges against 17 immigrants. One said "there was no prosecution sought'' in light of Trump's executive order ending the practice of separating families.

There's confusion on how to hold the children as well. That confusion may have led to many parents cases being dismissed.