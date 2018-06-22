GROVELAND, Fla. -- The Groveland Police Department added a new patrol vehicle and it only has two wheels.

Groveland added a second motorcycle

Police Dept. also hired 2 motor officers

Agency says city growth requires more patrols

Two Groveland Police officers are getting ready for motor school on July 16.

"It is so demanding and so mentally and physically intensive, that we're preparing them for the actual school," said Officer Daniel Fought​.

Fought is the department's training officer, and for the last two weeks he's been working with them on a similar course at Groveland Elementary School. ​

Groveland Police now has two motorcycles and are sending two officers to motor school. They went through a prep course at Groveland Elementary School and I was the only one who got a look at the new bike...so I put a GoPro on it! @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/r3v8rE1TZQ — Sarah Panko (@SarahNews13) June 22, 2018

Groveland Police had one motorcycle but they replaced it.

Chief Shawn Ramsey said the community wanted another one, so they got a second motorcycle and are sending two officers to motor school.

One will be a full-time motor officer, the other will be an altern​ate motor officer.

"We have Highway 50, which is a major thoroughfare that takes you all the way from the East Coast to the West Coast," said Fought. "Then we have 33 that comes through there, and State Road 19 gets a lot of travel, so as we see Groveland growing, we see an influx of traffic. And with an influx of traffic you have more crashes."

The officers going through motor school are expected to be on the road by early August. ​

Groveland's Police Chief says city council approved the funding for the new motorcycle that's being leased from Gator Harley-Davidson.