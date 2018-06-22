CLERMONT, Fla. -- There are plenty of places to experience a good horseback riding trail, but there's one ranch in Central Florida that takes a different approach to their horses.

Alison Wheatley always held a special place in her heart for horses. Ever since she was a little girl she dreamed of owning one.

She eventually made that a reality.

"I never had one as a little girl, so eventually we bought two horses but quickly found out we had a lot to learn," said Wheatley, who is the founder of Dreamcatcher Horse Ranch.

What started as a small private ranch snowballed into something bigger and better.

Now 12 years later, more than 50 horses reside here at Dreamcatcher Horse Ranch.

"An emotional journey is probably a good way to put it because honestly you take 2 steps forward and then 1 step back," Wheatley said.

All the horses you'll find at the ranch have a unique story.

Their reason for being here? They’ve all been rescued from abusive or neglectful homes and brought here to their own little paradise.

"They really seem to enjoy the attention and the little job they have here, and the public coming to see them each day," Wheatley said.

Now they live out their lives in comfort and ease. Here on the ranch they offer peaceful horseback rides around their property in Clermont, where you’ll get to know these gentle giants.

Their horseback riding trails lead you around some beautiful Central Florida property, and it take you down to a lake where the horse will hop right in.

If getting on the horses isn't quite your speed, they still have plenty to do and see.

At the ranch and rescue they offer tours around the stables where you can meet and feed each horse. They even have little information cards on each stable door explaining the horses unique story.

It's a trip worth taking to visit Dreamcatcher Horse Ranch and see just how these horse’s dreams of a wonderful life have come true.

"People get to enjoy an old piece of Florida with really picturesque trail rides and some beautiful horses who enjoy the love and the attention they get," Wheatley said.

Dreamcatcher Horse Ranch and Rescue is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on activities and pricing, head to their website, www.dreamcatcherhorses.com.