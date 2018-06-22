LAKE MARY, Fla. -- Orange County deputies have taken an armed robbery suspect into custody after he led them on a pursuit on State Road 417 Thursday night.

Deputies arrest armed robbery suspect after pursuit

Man to be charged w/ assault on LEO

Deputies say they were serving a warrant for the man’s arrest for an alleged armed robbery at UCF last week.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s watch commander, the pursuit began near Dwell Court at Narcoosee Road after the suspect fled and tried to run over two responding deputies.

The suspect then drove the S.R. 417 northbound, where he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence and a dry retention area.

Deputies say he will be booked into Orange County Jail.

He will be charged with multiple felonies, says OCSO, including assault on a law enforcement officer.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Seminole County deputies assisted Orange County deputies in the pursuit.