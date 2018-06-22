TAVARES, Fla. -- A Palatka man is accused of hiding in a gator infested pond before trying to drown a K9 in an effort to run from police.

Man hides in pond, tries to drown K9

Officials say pond was gator-infested

Austin Winters, 22, faces multiple charges

Austin Winters, 22, was arrested early Friday morning.

Tavares Police say Winters was reported to be acting strange and lurking in cars in the parking lot of the Florida Health-Waterman hospital.

Police say Winters initially gave a fake name when he was approached, but did get legitimate contact information for family members. When police called, those family members told officers who Winters really was and that he was wanted for violation of probation charges in Putnam County.

According to the arrest report, Winters shoved officers as he tried to run. Unable to be stopped by use of a taser, police say Winters jumped into a nearby gator-infested pond, where he hid until sunrise a short time later.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies joined Tavares officers in the search, eventually finding Winters in a thick brush of chest-deep water.

Deputy James Simmons and K9 partner “Eyk” ran out after Winters.

“I gave several commands to surrender peacefully,” Deputy Simmons said.

They were all commands that Winter reportedly ignored.

At one point, during a violent struggle in the water, Deputy Simmons says Winters grabbed “Eyk” by the harness and tried to pull him under the water to drown him.

“When I saw him, I did what I had to do so he’d quit distracting him,” Deputy Simmons said. “He then attempted to take me under.”

That moment gave “Eyk” the opportunity to grab Winters by the arm.

That allowed Simmons to pull Winters closer to shore where back up officers were able to help make an arrest.

Tavares Police Department shared photos of a wet and muddy Winters in a Facebook post Friday morning, which is garnering many views and comments.

Deputy Simmons says he’s just glad the situation ended without anyone hurt.

“I worry about him, as silly as it is to say. He’s like a child to me,” Deputy Simmons said of Eyk.

Winters is facing multiple counts, including resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, loitering, and offense against a police dog.

Records show Winters was released from prison in Dec. 2017. He was on probation after serving three years in prison for drug and battery related charges out of Putnam County.