'My Disney Experience' adds resort bus times

ORLANDO, Fla. -- My Disney Experience, Disney World’s official app, has added arrival times for resort buses.

With the new feature, guests can see estimates for when buses will depart a Disney Resort hotel as well as when it will arrive at its destination.

The bus times are updated in real time for buses heading to all four parks, both water parks and Disney Springs, according to Disney.

To access the new feature, guests will need to select an active Disney Resort hotel reservation linked to their account. From there, they can tap “see bus times” to see when the next bus is expected to arrive at their hotel.

If a bus isn’t available, the app will suggest another mode of transportation.

Bus arrival times is one of several new features added to the My Disney Experience app in the past year. Guests can also use the app to order food, renew annual passes, buy tickets, and check in to their hotel online.