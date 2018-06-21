The Fuego Volcano in Guatemala devastated the Southern region of the country with the death toll now rising to more than 100 and close to 200 people still missing.

Volcano eruption has spewed lava, rocks and gas

Shriners have been bringing children back to U.S. for treatment

Many organizations stepped in to help the injured, including the Shriner's Children's Hospital based here in Tampa.

The Fuego Volcano erupted earlier this month in the Southern region of Guatemala. Burning lava, rocks and gas poured out over a small village that sits about five miles below the volcano.

Even though the volcano has been considered active for some time, people who live there say they were not prepared for the explosion, or the 1,600 degree flow that engulfed the village.

Shriner's International immediately sent help. Officials say they organized medical teams within 24 hours.

Those teams hit the ground and tried to help as many children as possible, but six of them needed to be rushed to the Shriner's Children's Hospital in Galveston which specializes in burns.

Mel Bower with the Shriner's just returned from visiting the children in the hospital.

The Chief Communication and Marketing officer said seeing the outpouring of love for the kids gave him hope, but he added they still have a long road to recovery ahead.

"The recovery for pediatric burn patients is quite extensive. It's a very long road they have in front of them. The immediate treatment will be weeks to months, but the long-term treatment will extend into years, as there will be a number of surgeries and things they will have to go through, a large degree of rehabilitation but we believe at the end of that that they will have a positive outcome," he said.

Just last week the Shriner's brought one more child from Guatemala to the Children's Hospital in Galveston for treatment.

Bower said one child is still in critical condition, three are in good condition, and the remaining three are in fair condition.

If you would like to help the people in Guatemala, there are several organizations collecting donations.

The GoFundMe and other donation pages listed above are not managed by Spectrum News. For more information on how GoFundMe works and the rules, visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.