ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando International Airport is announcing a new plan to use facial recognition to process arriving and departing international travelers.

OIA is first U.S. airport to use technology

Passengers are allowed to opt out

Technology has been tested; found that boarding decreased by 15 minutes

OIA is the first airport in the U.S. to using the technology on all passengers traveling in and out of the country

It means more photos of passengers will be taken as it is supposed to speed up the international travel process, but at the same time it raises concerns about privacy.

On Thursday, airport leaders and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will officially unveil the facial recognition program that is designed only for international travelers.

Airport leaders say passengers will not have to show their passport or boarding ticket as much.

How it works is: Customs will build a photo gallery of travelers using passport and visa photos for a given flight and temporarily store those photos in a virtual private cloud.

Then each traveler, as they get ready to board, will stand for a photo to match with the stored cloud photo to verify they should be on that airplane.

Privacy experts told the Associated Press they are concerned the program has no formal rules in place for handling the data from the facial scans nor any guidelines on what to do if a passenger is wrongly prevented from boarding.

However, some travelers like the idea.

"I think it's a wonderful idea, that way you can recognize a person and with so many things happening lately, all the people illegally in the country, all these terrorists, I think it's a good idea," said passenger Samuel Cabrera.

The facial recognition program will also be used on travelers arriving from international flights; however, passengers are allowed to opt out.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved $4 million back in April for the program.

Airport leaders say they have already tested the technology on passengers boarding British Airways flights to the UK and found it reduced the boarding time to less than 15 minutes.