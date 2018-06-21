MAITLAND, Fla. -- A bald eagle is back in the wild after months of injury care at a Maitland facility.

Audubon releases 600th rescued bald eagle in Maitland

Eagle came to Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in March

Eagle was likely attacked in a territorial fight

Audubon Center for Birds of Prey released the rehabilitated bald eagle Thursday morning at Maitland Middle School.

The eagle was injured after a territorial fight back in March and was brought to the facility for care and rehabilitation.

Officials at the center said he had puncture wounds all over his face and wings.

"We always try to take our birds back to where they came from," said Katie Warner with the Audubon Center. "We were able to release back at this site again because it's not breeding season anymore. So that we weren't worried that he would get into another territory fight."

This is the 600th bald eagle nursed back to health and released by Audubon Center for Birds of Prey since 1979. The center treats about 60 to 80 bald eagles a year.

The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The Audubon Center is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, head to the Audubon website.