KISSIMMEE, Fla.-- A good Samaritan came to the rescue of two mutilated turtles at a popular creek along Kissimmee.

"People are calling me turtle boy, I don't know where it's coming from," said John Vizcarrondo.

Vizcarrondo is now being referred to as "turtle boy," because he recently helped save two turtles.

"They were motionless, I thought they were dead," he explained.

While volunteering at a kayaking rental place in Kissimmee, Vizcarrondo came across a pair of turtles with their shells painted, a hole drilled right through them and chained together.

"I saw something shining at the end of its shell, so I kinda picked it up to see what it was," Vizcarrondo said. "So it was a chain and I kept pulling pulling and pulling and I saw a chain on the other end and it was kind of hooked to another turtle."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated the case. They say a practice like this could lead to a citation or even a possible arrest. So they are now keeping an eye out in the area for any similar cases.

The turtles were found at The Paddling Center in Shingle Creek and they were also freed there so that they could go back into their natural habitat.

Vizcarrondo who is a pet lover, is glad he came across these animals to give them a second chance.

"It kind of gave me a sense of self worth. Seeing the turtles kind of like, swimming away as I pushed them off," he added. "And it made me happy to know they were going to be okay."

If you have any information on this case, report it to FWC.