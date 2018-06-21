BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Audrey Ellison has worked for three years at the iconic Byrd's Western Wear in the Melbourne near U.S. 192 and I-95.

Saint John's Heritage Parkway connects Melbourne, Palm Bay

Further expansion projects are in the works

"I've lived in Palm Bay 19 years, going on 20 -- so my whole life!" she shared.

Audrey uses the Saint John's Heritage Parkway every day to get to work from her Palm Bay home since crews completed the Parkway's second section late last year.

So, what exactly is the Parkway’s purpose?

“The SJHP acts as a beltway around I-95 providing for significant interstate trip reduction,” said Georgianna Gillette, executive director for the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization.

“The project connects employees with employers, including several Fortune 500 Federal contractors. The project allows for a new north-south arterial roadway which connects to several east-west arterial roadways that act as evacuation routes for coastal high hazard areas. It will also provide a direct connection to the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport,” Gillette continued.

Parkway extensions

The first section opened nearly three years ago and connected Malabar Road to the north to Emerson Road.

The second extension extends three miles further north up to U.S. 192, creating an alternate for some of the busier secondary roads to and from Palm Bay and Melbourne.

"Palm Bay Road, Minton, Malabar... all those areas! 192 is pretty bad too!" Ellison remarked.

The next step is to extend the Parkway north from U.S. 192 to Ellis Road.

“Brevard County will be advertising the construction phase of the SJHP from U.S. 192 to Ellis Road in the fall of this year,” said Gillette. “The section is fully funded. Of course, the county will not know the construction bids until it is advertised. FDOT will be advertising the construction of the new North Interchange to the SJHP/Ellis Road in June of this year.”

And there is even talk of a further northward expansion as officials tell Spectrum News the eventual goal may be to take the road as far north as the Pineda Causeway!

“The future Washingtonia Extension from Ellis to the Pineda Causeway was identified in our Long Range Transportation Plan,” Gillette explained.

“An initial planning study was done by FDOT to evaluate the feasibility of new north-south roadway within a study area boundary. The study area covered 83 square miles. The southern boundary of the study area was just south of US 192 and the northern boundary just north of Viera Blvd. The eastern boundary of the study area is approximately 2000 feet east of I-95 (generally along John Rhodes Blvd) and the western boundary is 3.5 miles west of Lake Washington,” she also said.

Studing findings

What the study found may hold up that expansion for the foreseeable future.

“This study area was developed to identify social, environmental, cultural, and physical impacts,” Gillette said.

“The FDOT determined that the impacts were significant, and it was decided that we would not move forward with the Project Development and Environment Study at this time. During the development of our new 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan, we will look at the project again and continue our coordination with Brevard County to determine what project would be feasible in the long term,” she added.

Audrey is disappointed that a large portion of the Platt Family Ranch, family friends, had to be acquired to make the road happen. However, she has to admit that the end result is convenient.

"It does relieve a lot of traffic in the Palm Bay areas," she said.