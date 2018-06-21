NATIONAL -- Federal authorities are warning flyers of an increase in sexual assaults during flights. According to the FBI, sexual assaults on planes are increasing at an alarming rate.

Sexual assaults usually occur on late night flights, FBI says

Least likely to become a victim if sitting in aisle seat, they say

Officials said many of the assaults happen during late night flights when the cabin lights are dimmed.

"We find offenders will often test their victims, sometimes brushing up against them to see how they react or if they wake up," Brian Nadeau with the FBI Baltimore said.

The FBI is launching a new campaign to help limit your risk of becoming a victim.

Agents say alcohol and sleeping pills can increase your risk of sex assault when flying, because both can knock you out, allowing the person sitting next to you to take advantage.

They also suggest to put your arm rest down, and if you have a young child flying alone, make arrangements ahead of time for them to sit in an aisle seat that way flight attendants can keep a better eye on them.

The FBI said you have better odds of becoming a victim if you sit in a window or center row seat. However, anywhere you sit, agents say you need to be more aware of your surroundings and who is sitting next to you.