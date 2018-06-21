NATIONAL -- If you get the "heebie-jeebies" easily, just wait till you hear this story.

A Tennessee woman found herself in a tricky situation this week. The woman said she felt a snake slithering up her leg while driving! Ekkk!

She was able to pull over and call police who managed to put the snake in a box -- however, the snake escaped AGAIN in the police car.

Eventually they released the snake back into the wild.

The woman said the snake snuck into a box of trash she left outside before putting it in her car.