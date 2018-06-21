CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Today's the first day of summer, even though those in Central Florida may say it has felt like summer for the last month or so.

Highs for Thursday at 93 degrees

Increasing rain chances

Afternoon storms return

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

As summer officially begins, we will be in for conditions we typically associate with this season: hot temperatures with afternoon storms.

Otherwise, expect hazy sunshine and highs in the low 90s.

Storms for Thursday afternoon may contain heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating.

Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s. Rain chances will run high again Friday afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

This trend will persist into the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms each day.

Southwest winds of 5 to 10 knots will help generate a light chop on the Intracoastal on Friday. Meanwhile, the surf zone will be nearly flat with little wave activity, creating a poor environment for surfing.

The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida.

One weak area of low pressure has moved from the western Gulf onto the Texas coastal plain, causing life-threatening flood emergencies for southern parts of the Lone Star State.

No additional development is expected this week.

The hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.