ORLANDO, Fla. -- A suspect carjacked a vehicle and crashed it into a church Wednesday in Orlando before fleeing the area.

Orlando police say the suspect jumped into a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store in the area of Tampa Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard and drove off.

Police say the victim tried to stop the suspect by grabbing the passenger side door and mirror, and was dragged onto Orange Center Boulevard.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Washington Shores Church of Christ off Orange Center Boulevard and John Young Parkway.

HAPPENING NOW: A car veered across a church parking lot and slammed into the church. It happened at a church in Orlando off Orange Center Boulevard, near John Young Parkway: pic.twitter.com/vHJhtVA3vT — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) June 20, 2018

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries to their feet.

The suspect fled the area but left the vehicle behind.

Police are investigating.