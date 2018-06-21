BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Several summer students at Dorcas Outreach Center for Kids -- or DOCK -- got some summertime STEM knowledge Thursday.

DOCK students gain STEM knowledge

United Way, Harris Corp. team up to show tech

Kids used 3D printer; get to keep it for rest of summer

The United Way of Brevard and Harris Corporation teamed up to show them cutting edge technology, which could lead to high tech careers.

And Thursday, it was about science, technology, engineering and math.

In all, 90 circuit kits and five 3D printers were bought by the United Way through a $15,000 dollar Harris contribution.

Volunteers fanned out at similar places across the county.

GOT STEM? Some summer program students get hands on learning with circuit kits and a 3D printer. Partnership between @UnitedWayCocoa & @HarrisCorp — future scientists, mathematicians have fun too. At 6 pm @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/eum6NbfSWP -- Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) June 21, 2018

Ten-year-old Jael was wide-eyed and having fun.

"I honestly think it's really cool,” he told Spectrum News. "I'm wanting to learn more about technology."

The hit of the day was the 3D printer, where an actual engineer showed the kids how it works.

"I want one," Jael said with a grin.

The amazing machine printed a tree frog, and the students leaped at the chance to ask a lot of questions.

DOCK director Trevor Howard is thrilled their guests are helping the kids enjoy and learn skills that could pay off later in life.

"A lot of our kids are interested in this, they are growing up in a generation of technology," Howard said. "To them it's basically 'first nature' for them to be able to get involved in such programs and activities, and possibly make it a career-long profession."

For Jael, he believes what he is learning could lay the foundation for his future.

"It was awesome," he said.

The great news for DOCK is they get to keep the 3D printer they used.

The STEM activities continue the rest of the summer.