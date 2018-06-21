PALM BAY, Fla. -- Brevard County now has a medical marijuana dispensary.

Curaleaf officially opened the doors of its Palm Bay location Thursday.

The dispensary has two private consultation areas, medical cannabis products and provides education on cannabinoid therapies.

Qualifying patrons must have at least one of 10 pre-existing conditions certified by a physician to make purchases, including cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, PTSD, ALS, Crohn's Disease and others.

They boast discounts for seniors, military vets and patients receiving government assistance.

"We do a lot of community outreach before we even open our stores," said Michelle Terrell with Curaleaf. "So all the businesses know we are here, we hold events for our patients and their families."

The company currently has eight locations in Florida, but by the end of 2019 it will have more than 30, including in Orlando and Daytona Beach.

The facility is located at 1420 Palm Bay Road NE. You can call Curaleaf at 1-877-303-0741, or visit the Curaleaf website.

To learn about to get approved for medical marijuana, including finding a dispensary near you, head to the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use.