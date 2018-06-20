SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Rainy season is here, and that means water levels in rivers and lakes around Central Florida are rising. Some Seminole County residents believe the water is rising faster than it usually does.

At least one section of the St. Johns River is near flood stage

One resident says water in her pond rose about 3 inches

Some streets remained flooded for weeks after Hurricane Irma

Preston Haworth has lived in Florida and close to the water his entire life. He says that means always having to keep a close eye on water levels.

"It's just one of the things you have to put up with," said Haworth, a Sanford resident. "You don’t have to like it, but you have to put up with it if you're living on the water."

When he checked out the St. Johns River behind his home this week, he noticed the water had come up.

"It's probably come up eight inches to a foot since I've been out here," said Haworth. "It's probably a little higher now than it normally is this time of the year."

Ellen Sherman in Geneva posted on Facebook earlier this week that the water in her pond had risen about three inches overnight. She told Spectrum News 13 her family is having to use a boat to get to their cows and pigs to feed them.

She said the water is rising at her home despite no major rainfall where she lives in the past few days.

Spectrum News 13 weather experts say data indicates at least one section of the St. Johns River is near flood stage. The area is not far from where Sherman lives. Water in the river flows north -- so it could be swollen from heavy rains to the south.

Seminole County's emergency manager says a rise in water levels is normal considering all of the rain the area has gotten so far this rainy season. He says the county is closely monitoring parks, docks and boat ramps.

Streets in Preston Haworth's neighborhood remained flooded for weeks after Hurricane Irma last year.

"If water is already high and the ground is already saturated, than it doesn't take much rain to flood the roads, and once the roads flood than it becomes a real pain in the rear to get in and out," said Haworth.

Haworth is worried that could happen again if the water keeps rising.

"You never know," said Haworth.

Seminole County's emergency manager says at this point, water levels in the area are not forecast to reach flood stage.