SATELLITE BEACH -- City leaders in Satellite Beach are taking on plastic straws.

Most Satellite Beach restaurants want to phase out plastic straws

City leaders want to ban plastic forks, spoons next

RELATED: SeaWorld removes plastic straws, shopping bags at its 12 parks

The city council on Wednesday will consider approving a resolution to encourage business owners and residents to stop using plastic straws because of their negative impact on the environment, especially the beach, ocean and Indian River Lagoon.

"It's easy to give up, it's not all that necessary, there are easy replacements for it," said Satellite Beach City Manager Courtney Barker.

Barker says most restaurants are on board with phasing out plastic straws.

At Sun on the Beach diner, servers no longer automatically put straws in cups.

"The plastics are killing the turtles, killing everything on our seashores, getting wrapped around sea animals," said Sun on the Beach owner Kent Black. "Why shouldn't we make something that's reusable?"

Keep Brevard Beautiful stated that plastic straws are a big problem, only second to cigarette butts left on the beach.

Across the country, there is an effort to stop using non-biodegradable products like plastics.

Earlier this month, SeaWorld announced it was removing plastic straws from its theme parks.

The Satellite Beach resolution only encourages people to stop using plastic straws; it is not a ban. Restaurants like Sun on the Beach are looking at other options to quench demand.

"We got plenty of bamboo around here we could use," said Black, "so I'll start making my own straws if I have to."

City leaders say the plastic straws are just the beginning.

Their next step is to encourage residents to stop using other single-use plastics, like plastic forks and spoons.