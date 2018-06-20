POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Bay area residents are trying to fight a proposed route for a high power electric transmission line proposed by Duke Energy.

Residents not happy with Duke's proposed electric transmission line

Proposed routes to connect Osprey Energy Center to substations

Residents say lines would lower property values

The company has proposed routes that would connect its Osprey Energy Center power plant in Auburndale to substations in the Kathleen area and another in Haines City. The Haines City line might go through Lake Alfred.

"The citizens don't want it," said mayor Charles Lake.

The city commission has sent a letter opposing the route to Duke Energy on behalf of residents who believe the line would lower property values and quality of life.

"They're saying we know you have to have transmission lines but I don't want it in my back yard," said Lake.

Duke has produced maps of the proposed routes so residents can offer input. One of the routes would go right past Fabian Muzik's house.

"It's going to dramatically decrease property values potentially. Definitely going to be an eyesore in the neighborhood," he said.

Duke Energy said nothing is final yet.

"Right now we are at a stage where we have proposed routes," said spokesperson Ana Gibbs. "So when you see maps that have various lines on them these are just proposed routes."

Gibbs said a final decision on the routes won't be made until this fall.