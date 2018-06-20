MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Owners of a longtime Melbourne restaurant are desperate for answers after one of their prized possessions goes missing -- presumed stolen.

"Someone stole Frankie's hat," said Susan Rys, owner of Frankie's Wings and Things. "Because it's such a fixture, we didn't pay attention."

Frankie Calabrese was Susan Rys' father, who opened the establishment back in 1985. He wore that famous cowboy hat until he passed in 1999.

"The first pictures of the restaurant were taken with him and the hat, and that became the 'king of wings' symbol," said Rys.

That symbol became the restaurant's iconic display after his death, placed on top of a big "Coors Light" bear Frankie kept over the years.

HAT TRICK: owners of #Melbourne’s Frankie’s Wings & Things are shocked and puzzled after owner’s famed cowboy hat is stolen from restaurant. They are hoping our story and social media will help get it back @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/jFOrcUJDap — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) June 20, 2018

But about a week or so ago, the cowboy hat was gone.

"I'm thinking it was someone who had no idea of the sentimental value of it," Rys theorized. "Otherwise it's just mean, or cruel."

She has been pouring over security footage to no avail.

"It's mind-numbing, to say the least," she said.

Desperate for answers, they turned to social media. The post, including pics of Frankie and the hat, has been shared hundreds of times and reached tens of thousands. Plus the restaurant is offering a reward for its return.

It's the talk of the restaurant, as staff and customers are on the lookout for the historical hat that means so much to so many.

"Whoever has it, bring it back," pleads Rys.

Anyone with info is asked to call the restaurant at (321) 255-7912.