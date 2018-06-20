LEESBURG, Fla. -- During a home-invasion robbery, a man with an assault rifle fired at deputies in Leesburg, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
"A Lake County deputy sheriff was fired upon by a man with an assault rifle as deputies interrupted a home-invasion robbery in Leesburg," stated John Herrell, a public information officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, in a news release early Wednesday morning.
No deputies were injured during the robbery at 33139 Melrose Ave., however, a deputy returned fire and struck the gunman, who was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, explained Herrell.
A second person was "apprehended" at the home, Herrell stated, adding that as standard practice, the Florida Department of Law enforcement will be investigating the shooting.
