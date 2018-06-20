LEESBURG, Fla. -- During a home-invasion robbery, a man with an assault rifle fired at deputies in Leesburg, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

"A Lake County deputy sheriff was fired upon by a man with an assault rifle as deputies interrupted a home-invasion robbery in Leesburg," stated John Herrell, a public information officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, in a news release early Wednesday morning.

No deputies were injured during the robbery at 33139 Melrose Ave., however, a deputy returned fire and struck the gunman, who was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, explained Herrell.

#BREAKINGNEWS : An armed home invasion which may have begun as an armed robbery. Detectives say they are getting conflicting stories however they were told by the person who called police that he was abducted by 2 men. 1 of whom fired at deputies. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/VSqpweARVy — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) June 20, 2018

A second person was "apprehended" at the home, Herrell stated, adding that as standard practice, the Florida Department of Law enforcement will be investigating the shooting.

Lake County Sheriffs office is investigating a burglarly call that turned into a Deputy involved shooting at this Citgo gas station. Right now FDLE is investigating witnesses @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/jgdlNZIGNT — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) June 20, 2018

Check back for updates.