DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Dozens if not hundreds of people are being stung by jellyfish each day along Volusia County's beaches, and beach safety officials are urging people to be careful.

Close to 3,000 jellyfish stings treated in 11 days

Volusia Beach Safety: wind direction, tide bringing them close to shore

On Tuesday, Beach Safety flew the purple flag, which means a marine life hazard. Beach patrol treated more than 550 jellyfish stings Tuesday.

On Monday 397 stings were treated, and that was a record. On Sunday there were 250 stings.

As of Wednesday, beach safety has treated close to 3,000 stings in the last 11 days.

It's believed wind direction and the tide is bringing the jellyfish closer to shore.

Jellyfish stings can be painful, but they aren't normally life threatening. Rubbing the area can make it worse.

If you are stung by a jellyfish at a beach, leave the water and flag down a lifeguard, who will rinse the wound with vinegar.