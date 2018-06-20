KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Luna crossed the border from Mexico to Texas with her aunt, when she was just six years old.

Immigrants are concerned about their own status

Actions by the Trump administration causing concern

"Crossing the border, honestly is really tough. I remember cold nights, hot days, no food. Basically all you had to drink was water," Luna explained. "Water from the river, that's it."

Fast forward 20 years later, she can sympathize with the more than 2,000 children being held at detention centers for crossing the southern United States border.

"Why do they do that? I have seen a lot of videos on the internet of kids, you know in cages, and then crying for their mom and their father," she said. “You know it is sad."

While Luna now holds a Green Card, she still lives in fear as her mother continues to be undocumented. That's why she asked News 13 not to use her whole name. Luna said that given the immigration situation in the United States today, if she had to run the risk of crossing the border again, she would not do it.

We spoke to Gail Seeram, an immigration attorney, who said she has received an increased amount of phone calls from Central Florida residents worried about their immigration status recently.

"On TV you're seeing these families separated, parents separated from children. And this administration has made it very clear that they implemented this policy to deter further unlawful entries at the border," Seeram explained. "And I would say that the goal has been accomplished."

In the long run, Luna wants to become a US citizen, but in the meantime she wishes there were more measures that protected immigrants. "I will hope and pray that the laws change immediately," Luna added.

Seeram said it is unclear how the families that are currently separated will be reunited.